Cumming Police looking for information on man accused of attempted $1,600 theft, assaulting employee

Officials with the Cumming Police Department are looking for information on a man who allegedly attempted to leave a local store with over $1,600 in merchandise, assaulted an employee and fled the scene.

According to a Facebook post from the CPD, the suspect entered Walmart at 1500 Market Place Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.

“Once inside, the white male spent approximately 15 minutes selecting and concealing over $1,600.00 worth of merchandise,” the post said. “The male attempted to leave the store with the items and was stopped by an employee. The male assaulted the employee before fleeing the area on foot.”

The suspect was described as a white male between 25 and 35 years old with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm, a tattoo across his upper back and scars on his face and head.

“The largest scar goes from the right side of his head, over the top of his head and ends in the center of his forehead,” the post said. “It also appears he has a deep scar or indention in the area of his right temple.”

Those with information are asked to contact Sgt. Haack by phone at 678-451-4272, by email at bhaack@cummingpd.net or a detective with the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-781-2000.