Dawson authorities charge Forsyth County man with aggravated sodomy

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 46-year-old Forsyth County man with aggravated assault and aggravated sodomy following a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at a Dawsonville residence in June 2020.

According to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson, Christopher Phillip Martin was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of criminal trespass, false imprisonment and aggravated sodomy.

Johnson said that investigators first began investigating Martin in June after receiving word that an assault had allegedly been committed at a residence off Amicalola Church Road in west Dawson County.

"Deputies initially made contact with the victim who reported that she had been physically and sexually assaulted,” Johnson said. “A subsequent investigation led deputies and investigators to believe that an assault had occurred.”

Martin was booked into the Dawson County Detention Center and is being held without bond.