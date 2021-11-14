Dawson County man charged with rape, DUI

A Dawsonville man now faces charges for two crimes, one of which is a felony.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office charged Richard Rolomas Landrum II, 52, with rape and driving under the influence. The alleged incidents occurred on separate days.

A deputy responded to a “possibly impaired driver” at a residence off of Hwy. 9 in Dawsonville around 12:30 p.m., Nov. 3, according to an arrest report.

At the time of his arrest, Landrum was driving his car with one passenger, an elderly person.

Two days later, DCSO issued a warrant for Landrum’s arrest regarding the rape charge. That alleged incident happened at the same residence sometime between 11 p.m. Halloween night and 7 a.m., Nov. 1.

No bond has been set for the rape charge.

DCN staff will continue to report on this story as more information becomes available.

FCN sister paper Dawson County News originally reported this story