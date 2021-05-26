DCSO detention officer charged for alleged attack on Dawson County inmate

A former officer at the Dawson County Detention Center has been arrested and charged for allegedly attacking an inmate during an incident at the jail in April.

Timothy William Patrick Dorsey of Gainesville, a former detention officer with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody on May 26, 2021, after an investigation allegedly showed that Dorsey slammed an inmate into a wall and elevator at the detention center on April 4, 2021, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.

“We are extremely disappointed in the actions exhibited by Dorsey, but rest assured that we remain committed to policing ourselves. Improper actions cannot and will not be tolerated,” Johnson said in an email to the Dawson County News. “Any time an incident occurs that involves the use of force, it is thoroughly and critically reviewed to ensure that the force was justified and appropriate. In this case, it wasn’t.”

Dorsey has been charged with three counts of simple battery and violation of oath of office. He is being held in custody at the detention center.

Prior to being charged, Dorsey resigned from his position with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson said that Dorsey had been working at the sheriff's office for over a year.

The DCN is working to learn more details about this incident.

