Driver charged in crash that shut down Ga. 400

A suspect has been charged in a fatal crash that recently stopped traffic on Ga. 400.

Carmon Williams, 51, of Dahlonega, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain lane in connection with a two-vehicle crash on southbound Ga. 400 during the morning commute on Monday, March 6. Williams was reportedly the driver of a vehicle that collided with a large truck.

The wreck between a Hyundai Elantra and a carbon dioxide truck happened at about 8:20 a.m. between exits 14 and 13. An air ambulance had to land on the highway while first responders worked to rescue one woman who was trapped in a Hyundai car.

The woman, 54-year-old Sharon Hall, later died from her injuries at the hospital. The drivers of the car and tanker truck were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.