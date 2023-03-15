Driver charged in crash that shut down Ga. 400

A suspect has been charged in a fatal crash that recently stopped traffic on Ga. 400.
Carmon Williams, 51, of Dahlonega, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain lane in connection with a two-vehicle crash on southbound Ga. 400 during the morning commute on Monday, March 6. Williams was reportedly the driver of a vehicle that collided with a large truck.
The wreck between a Hyundai Elantra and a carbon dioxide truck happened at about 8:20 a.m. between exits 14 and 13. An air ambulance had to land on the highway while first responders worked to rescue one woman who was trapped in a Hyundai car.
The woman, 54-year-old Sharon Hall, later died from her injuries at the hospital. The drivers of the car and tanker truck were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
At the time of the accident, FCSO officials said, based on a preliminary investigation, the truck, a 2016 HINO single tanker unit carrying compressed CO2 and several CO2 containers, was traveling southbound in the outside lane while the Elantra traveled in the middle lane.
The driver of the car reportedly failed to maintain their lane, crossing over onto the right side before hitting the truck and forcing it off the right side of the road. From there, the FCSO stated both vehicles started to flip.
“It appears that driver error is the only factor in the crash,” the FCSO stated at the time.