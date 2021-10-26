Dump truck driver arrested after six-vehicle wreck on Ga. 400

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said a dump truck driver has been arrested in connection with a six-vehicle wreck that snarled traffic on Ga. 400’s northbound lane near Exit 17 on Monday, Oct. 25.
FCSO officials said Jimmy Smith, 52, of Acworth, was charged with causing serious injury by vehicle, DUI drugs, driving too fast for conditions and following too closely after the wreck. One person involved in the crash remains in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and all others were released Monday with minor injuries.
According to information from the FCSO, “all vehicles were slowing or stopped due to traffic, however, the dump truck showed no signs of braking until he hit the first vehicle.”
Smith reportedly showed signs of impairment and “evaluations were conducted and determined… [Smith] was under the influence of drugs,” FCSO officials said.