Dunwoody police officer charged with family violence in Forsyth County Mark Leslie Stevens An officer with the Dunwoody Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested on battery charges in Forsyth County. Latest Student arrested after threats at North Forsyth High School Former Forsyth County chief deputy sentenced in child pornography case Suspect arrested on drug, gun charges after task force investigation FCSO: Suspect shot after stabbing vehicle’s tire in road rage incident in Forsyth County