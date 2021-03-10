East Point man arrested for reportedly stealing catalytic converters, fleeing

An East Point man accused of stealing 11 catalytic converters from trucks at a local business was arrested on Tuesday, March 9 after leading Forsyth County deputies on a chase.

Per a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Demetrice Frederick, 37, was arrested after leading deputies on a chase first by vehicle then, after crashing, by foot and charged with theft by taking, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving while license suspended.

He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond.

Per the release, FCSO and other agencies have been receiving complaints of stolen catalytic converters for months, and at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Frederick reportedly fled in a Dodge Durango after a deputy noticed the vehicle in front of a truck at a business on Post Road.

The deputy then noticed a catalytic converter lying beside the truck and attempted to stop Frederick, who fled in a “brief chase” before crashing on Kelly Mill Road near Wil Ray Lane.

Frederick then ran on foot and was found and arrested after a K9 unit was brought in.

Deputies noticed “numerous catalytic converters and an extra battery or a DeWalt power tool.

At the business, deputies found that 11 catalytic converters had been cut off six trucks, along with a DeWalt Sawzall and space blades under one of the vehicles.