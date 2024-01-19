By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Eight suspects indicted after arrests in operation targeting internet crimes against children
01192024OPERATION MASQUERADE
Eight suspects were recently indicted on charges tied to Operation Masquerade, a law enforcement operation targeting internet crimes against children. Top, from left, Salvador Alejandro Alas, Srinath Banothu, Brett Elkins Delrosso and Erick Rafael Garban-Ochoa. Bottom, from left, Israel Ibarra-Hinojosa, Michael Peter Kinser, Tucker Pigott and Cody Wood.
Eight suspects who were arrested as part of an operation targeting internet crimes against children are facing indictments in Forsyth County.