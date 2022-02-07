FCSO investigating armed robbery in north Forsyth

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said they have identified a possible suspect in a north Forsyth armed robbery that happened last week.

In a news release on Monday, Feb. 7, FCSO officials said early in the morning on Thursday, Feb. 3, a “masked gunman” entered a home on Browns Bridge Road and demanded the victims inside open a safe. There were no injuries in the incident, and the case remains an active investigation.

“Violent crimes like this one are rare in Forsyth County and will not be tolerated,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said. “Our deputies and detectives work tirelessly to identify and apprehend offenders who commit them. This individual’s days of freedom are numbered no matter where he may run to.”

According to the release, “preliminary investigation indicates the victims were targeted by the suspect who had knowledge of the home and contents inside the safe” and a possible suspect has been identified.

