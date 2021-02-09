FCSO issues BOLO for man accused of aggravated assault, other crimes

The Forsyth County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Be on Lookout alert for a man with active arrest warrants for aggravated assault and other charges in the county.
On Tuesday morning, FCSO shared the alert for Flamur Rexhepi, who is believed to live in the Lawrenceville area and was last seen in the Parks Road and Keith Bridge area of Forsyth County.
Per the alert, “Rexhepi is possibly armed and believed to be dangerous” and those who encounter him should use extreme caution.
Rexhepi is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 128 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Conner at 770-781-3087.