FCSO looking for information on reported drive-by shooting

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information on a reported drive-by shooting in south Forsyth.

At about 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting call at the 6000 block of Whirlaway Drive that had occurred about half an hour before the call to 911. There were no injuries in the incident.

“Video collected from multiple neighbors shows a light-colored passenger car drive down Whirlaway Drive at approximately 1:28 a.m. and leave the area around 1:29 a.m.,” FCSO spokeswoman Stacie Miller said in a statement. “Shell casings and multiple .45 caliber projectiles were collected as evidence inside and outside of the residence.”

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle can contact the sheriff’s office at 770-781-3087.