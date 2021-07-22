FCSO: One dead after shooting in south Forsyth County neighborhood

UPDATE (7:55 p.m.): Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officials said one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in a south Forsyth County neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

No information on the suspect or victim is currently available.

FCSO's crime scene and major crime units will be at the scene "for several hours."

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Homestead Ridge Drive in the Three Chimney's neighborhood will be closed to traffic after the 3800 block but sidewalks are open.