FCSO: One dead after shooting in south Forsyth County neighborhood

UPDATE (7:55 p.m.): Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officials said one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in a south Forsyth County neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
No information on the suspect or victim is currently available.
FCSO's crime scene and major crime units will be at the scene "for several hours."
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Homestead Ridge Drive in the Three Chimney's neighborhood will be closed to traffic after the 3800 block but sidewalks are open.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies are responding to a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon in the area of Homestead Ridge Drive in the Three Chimneys neighborhood.
According to the release, there is no danger to the community but the public is asked to avoid the area.
Sheriff Ron Freeman is on the scene, and the shooting is under investigation.
