A former Forsyth County school bus driver arrested after crashing into a vehicle with students on board was reportedly nearly three times over the legal limit to drive.
FCSO: School bus driver nearly triple legal limit in DUI crash with children on board
Latest
-
Attorney argues for dropping election case charges against state Sen. Shawn Still
-
Husband and wife arrested after fraudulent cards, stolen mail found in vehicle. But officers were more surprised by what they found at their home
-
Forsyth County school bus driver arrested for DUI after wreck with children on board
-
Atlanta man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at another driver