Fired Forsyth County deputy placed back on administrative leave by civil service board

The Forsyth County Civil Service Board unanimously voted Thursday to reinstate a former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was fired over allegations of domestic violence.

Tom McCullagh, 39, was placed back on administrative leave with the sheriff’s office following the decision, according to spokeswoman Stacie Miller, and “is not acting in any official capacity for the agency,” she said.

The FCSO said a “technical error made by our legal counsel” during the agency’s presentation at the July 9 meeting impacted the outcome.