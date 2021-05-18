Five indicted for sex crimes in May

Man indicted on child molestation, sexual battery charges

The Forsyth County Superior Court has indicted a man on child molestation and sexual battery charges for crimes allegedly committed against an elementary-school-aged victim on multiple occasions.

Blake Kristopher McCaulla was indicted with two charges each for aggravated sexual battery and child molestation for a series of events that allegedly occurred between December 2014 and December 2016.

All the charges are for crimes against the same victim, who was in second and fourth grades at the time.

One indicted after attempting to meet “child”

Joseph Ryan Lisnock has been indicted on charges of obscene internet contact with a child, criminal attempt to commit child molestation, criminal attempt to commit statutory rape and computer pornography after attempting to meet “a person said accused believed to be a 14-year-old girl.”

Lisnock was one of 24 who were arrested in Forsyth County in September 2014 as part of “Operation Just Cause,” an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force operation targeting suspected child predators that visit chat rooms and social media platforms to seduce children.

He reportedly drove to and planned to meet with the victim at a Forsyth County restaurant, “an act which constitutes a substantial step toward the commission of said crime,” according to the indictment.

Man indicted for child molestation, statutory rape charges

Terrence David Scott was indicted by the superior court on charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, statutory rape and sexual exploitation of children for an alleged December 2019 incident with “a child under the age of 16 years.”

The indictment states that Scott possessed a digital file “depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct… [with] an adult male.”

Attempted child molestation

Scott Charles Moore has been indicted for criminal attempt to commit child molestation, computer pornography and obscene internet contact with a child after allegedly sending illicit pictures to “a person the accused believed to be a child under the age of 16, who was actually a member of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Moore reportedly used an online service to message the girl where he sent illicit photos, attempted to solicit and entice the victim and “did have contact involving matter containing explicit verbal descriptions of sexual conduct and sexual excitement.”

Man indicted for rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor

Guillermo Martinez-Gaspar was indicted by the superior court for rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor for an alleged crime that occurred in August 2020.

According to the indictment, Martinez-Gaspar reportedly gave the victim, who was under 21, beer and tequila and “did have carnal knowledge of [the victim] forcibly and against her will.