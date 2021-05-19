Former fishing guide sentenced to 20 years in Hall County for boat sale scam

A former Forsyth County fishing guide accused of making fraudulent investment deals and selling boats he did not own will serve at least three years in jail and have to pay restitution to victims.



On Monday, May 17, Bradley Shane Watson pleaded guilty to three charges of felony theft by taking in a pair of cases heard by Hall County Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden.

Watson was first arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in July 2018 after a lengthy investigation. Watson was implicated in theft by deception and fraud cases in Forsyth, Walton, Ware, Banks and Monroe counties, Aiken County, S.C., and the cities of Gainesville, Milton, Roswell and Alpharetta.

Alleged victims told the Forsyth County News that Watson used Craigslist to advertise new Carolina Skiff boats for sale, taking deposits of about $9,000 from people in Georgia and South Carolina.

Each of Watson’s alleged victims say they never received the boats and that within months after securing deposits for boats Watson took thousands of dollars from them under the guise of a legitimate investment deal.



