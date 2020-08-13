Forsyth County Courthouse closed Aug. 14 after COVID-19 case detected

Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley issued a judicial emergency on Thursday to close the county's main courthouse on Friday, Aug. 14, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Forsyth County Clerk of Courts Greg Allen, the court found out about the staff member's positive test result this afternoon.

"We locked our office to the public immediately upon finding out and contacted the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency," Allen said in an email to the Forsyth County News.

Allen said the county's Emergency Management Agency is cleaning the Clerk of Court office tonight and the county is helping all employees get tested for COVID-19.

The courthouse is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Aug. 17, according to a Facebook post by Forsyth County State Court Judge Leslie C. Abernathy-Maddox.

Abernathy-Maddox said traffic arraignment and plea cases set for Aug. 13 will be rescheduled.