Forsyth man arrested after allegedly stealing more than $39K in jewelry from Gwinnett malls

A Forsyth County man faces robbery and battery charges in Gwinnett County after the theft of over $39,000 in jewelry.

According to information from the Gwinnett County Police Department, Jonathan Louis Weston, 32, of Forsyth County, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and charged with four counts of robbery and one count of battery after reportedly robbing four jewelry stores at two Gwinnett malls.

The most recent incident was on Wednesday when Weston allegedly asked to see a diamond ring at Zales in Sugarloaf Mills Mall before fleeing.

“The employee handed the ring to the male, who took it and ran away,” the news release said. “A passerby heard the employee yell and attempted to stop the male but was pepper-sprayed in the face. The male continued running out of the store into the parking lot. Witnesses captured the vehicle's license plate the male drove away in.”

No value for the ring was provided in the release.

Weston was pulled over and arrested by Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies with assistance from the Gwinnett Special Investigation Section and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail, where he is being held without bond.