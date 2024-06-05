A Forsyth County man was recently arrested after allegedly sending explicit photos of another person.
Forsyth County man arrested for allegedly sending nudes of someone else
Latest
-
Suspect arrested after allegedly touching child at Forsyth County library
-
Forsyth County man arrested for motorcycle chase near Dawsonville hours after prison release
-
FCSO: School bus driver nearly triple legal limit in DUI crash with children on board
-
Attorney argues for dropping election case charges against state Sen. Shawn Still