Still wearing prison clothes, a Cumming man who previously led law enforcement on two car chases was once again arrested in Dawson County last week, just hours after his release from state custody.
Forsyth County man arrested for motorcycle chase near Dawsonville hours after prison release
Latest
-
FCSO: School bus driver nearly triple legal limit in DUI crash with children on board
-
Attorney argues for dropping election case charges against state Sen. Shawn Still
-
Husband and wife arrested after fraudulent cards, stolen mail found in vehicle. But officers were more surprised by what they found at their home
-
Forsyth County school bus driver arrested for DUI after wreck with children on board