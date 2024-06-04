By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County man arrested for motorcycle chase near Dawsonville hours after prison release
06042024CAR CHASE
Cumming man Joshua Bush was recently arrested following a May 31 car chase near Dawsonville. Photo by the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.
Still wearing prison clothes, a Cumming man who previously led law enforcement on two car chases was once again arrested in Dawson County last week, just hours after his release from state custody.