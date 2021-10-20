Forsyth County man charged with four counts of child molestation

A Forsyth County man who was previously arrested in Delaware has been indicted on multiple counts of child molestation.



Ryan Lee Pilkington was indicted in August on two counts each of aggravated child molestation and child molestation. All the charges concern the same victim and happened in early 2017.

Pilkington was arrested in March 2020 by the Newark (Delaware) Police Department after active warrants were pursued by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, who reportedly contacted Newark Police.



