Forsyth County man indicted after allegedly hiding camera in minor’s room

A Forsyth County man has been indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court after allegedly hiding a security camera in a minor’s room.

In July, Oswaldo Fernando Hurtado was indicted on counts of burglary in the first degree, two counts of invasion of privacy and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark tied to events in November and December 2019.

According to the indictment, Hurtado reportedly unlawfully entered a home in south Forsyth and “through the use of a BLINK security camera… without the consent of all persons observed, did unlawfully observe, photograph and record the activities of [a victim]” within the victim’s bedroom and bathroom.”

The indictment states that Hurtado also allegedly “did unlawfully conceal and possess a security camera from which the accused knew the manufacturer’s serial number had been removed for the purpose of concealing and destroying the identity of such article.”

According to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Hurtado reportedly put a camera in an AC vent in the minor victim’s room and it is not clear how or if the suspect knew the victim.