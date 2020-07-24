Forsyth County man sentenced to 15 years for attack plot on White House

A Forsyth County man was sentenced Thursday, July 23, to 15 years in prison for plotting an attack on the White House and other Washington, D.C., monuments, according to court officials.



Hasher Jallal Taheb, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted destruction of government property by fire or explosive. He was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court.

“Taheb painstakingly planned an attack on the White House that potentially jeopardized the lives of White House employees and visitors,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a statement. “We are thankful to members of our community and our federal and state law enforcement partners who identified Taheb’s scheme and worked cooperatively to bring him to justice.”