Forsyth County man wanted for child molestation arrested in Delaware

Update (1:55 p.m., March 11): Officials with Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a warrant for Pilkington was taken out in January after investigating incidents that "happened in 2019 and possibly a couple of years prior."

Pilkington reportedly served as a babysitter for the victim, who was "extremely young" at the time, according to Stacie Miller, a spokeswoman for the FCSO.

Pilkington is expected to be brought back to Forsyth County.

Original story is below

Police in Delaware have arrested a fugitive from Forsyth County who had an active warrant for aggravated child molestation.

Ryan Pilkington, 20, of Cumming, was arrested by the Newark (Delaware) Police Department on Monday, March 9, when he was found at an apartment complex and “taken into custody without incident,” per the department.

Pilkington had an active warrant from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, who reportedly contacted Newark Police.

Pilkington is in custody at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, Delaware, where he is being held without bail.

Pilkington was a former swimmer at Lambert High School, who signed with Indian River State College in Florida in 2017.