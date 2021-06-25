Forsyth County sheriff asks for GBI assistance after officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead

UPDATE (11:50 p.m.): In a statement on Thursday night, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said an officer-involved shooting earlier in the evening happened after deputies responded to a troubled unknown 911 call involving a suspect threatening a female with a firearm.

“During that response, [deputies] heard shots fired,” Freeman said in the statement. “Deputy sheriffs approached, and, unfortunately, as they approached the residence, they observed an individual, a male, armed with a handgun. That individual was threatening a female. One deputy sheriff discharged a duty weapon as that male was threatening that female with the firearm. That individual was struck, and, unfortunately, is deceased.

“It’s unfortunate that that individual made that decision that forced our deputies to make the decision that they made.”

Freeman said both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Forsyth County District Attorney’s office were asked to investigate the shooting.

“That investigation is ongoing,” Freeman said. “GBI is on scene. I have been in contact with the district attorney of Forsyth County and informed her of the officer-involved shooting. That investigation will be ongoing.”

Since the GBI and DA's office are handling the investigation, Freeman said Thursday's statement would be the only one given by his office.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 5800 block of Dahlonega Highway.

Original story below