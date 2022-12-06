Forsyth County woman arrested on stalking charge

Per the report, the victim told police there was a Black Dodge Durango outside the home and that no one was there and no vehicles should be in the driveway.

The responding officer said in the report he made contact with Milford, who said the victim “left a paper with a password for food stamps on his back porch for her” and came “only because she knew he wasn’t home.”

“She said she came when he wasn’t home because he had a temporary protective order against her,” the responding officer wrote in the report.

The victim reportedly told police he never told Milford to pick up anything and “was surprised that she was there and was worried because of the TPO.”

The order was approved in September and was active until September 2023, the report said.

The officer said Milford later said her sister and then her mother told her to pick up the password from the victim’s home.

“This was the second time Mrs. Milford changed her story, and it was in direct conflict with [the victim’s statement],” the officer said in the report.

Per the report, the officer checked the home and did not find any papers or packages for Milford and allowed her to call family members to pick up the vehicle following her arrest.

During her arrest, Milford was allegedly holding “a wad of paper towel” during the arrest, and after being searched, officers found a pipe, a plastic baggy with a white crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and “small pills” the officer determined to be Alprazolam, according to the report.

Milford is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond as of press time.