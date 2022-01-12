Forsyth man indicted for three counts of child molestation

A Forsyth County man has been indicted on three child molestation counts by the Forsyth County Superior Court.

In January, Ronald Pelissero, 75, was indicted on one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation for three separate incidents involving “a child under the age of 16 years.”

Per the indictment, the incidents occurred in February 2020, between October 2018 and October 2019 and between June 2011 and June 2019.

In February 2020, members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office issued a Be on the Lookout Order, or BOLO, for Pelissero and his vehicle, a white 2006 Toyota Tundra SR-5.

According to Forsyth County Jail records, Pelissero was arrested in May 2020 and is being held on no bond.

Forsyth County property records show that Pelissero lives in north Forsyth off Hwy. 53.