FULL STORY: Verdict is in for Dawsonville man accused of fatally shooting and stabbing Hannah Bender

After nearly six hours of deliberations by jurors, Austin Todd Stryker was found guilty Wednesday of malice murder for shooting and stabbing a 21-year-old woman in Dawson County.

Hannah Bender was shot in the head without warning by Stryker, 24, then stabbed 32 times. She was buried at a shallow gravesite in northern Forsyth County.

Stryker was found guilty of the 24 charges he faced. In addition to malice murder, he was found guilty of felony murder; aggravated assault; aggravated battery; possessing a firearm and knife during commission of a felony; violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; concealing the death of another; and tampering with evidence.

Stryker, of Dawsonville, faces life in prison without parole. Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin plans to sentence him in the coming weeks.



