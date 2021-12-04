Gainesville man arrested in Cumming for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege

A Gainesville man, who authorities say was one of the first to get past the barricades in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 electoral vote count, was arrested by the FBI Friday, Dec. 3, in Cumming, according to court documents.

Ronald Loehrke, 30, was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He had his first federal court appearance today in the Northern District of Georgia and was released.

The FBI affidavit said Loehrke lived near Seattle in January and has since moved to Gainesville.

While processing the phone of Proud Boys member Ethan Nordean, another man charged in connection with the events of Jan. 6, law enforcement found messages between him and Loehrke dating back to Dec. 27, 2020.

Loehrke told Nordean he was coming to Washington on Jan. 6, and Nordean said he wanted Loehrke “on the front line” with him, according to the FBI affidavit.



