Gainesville woman arrested for drug-related eight felonies

One Gainesville resident faces eight felonies and multiple misdemeanors after authorities reportedly found her with illicit substances and a firearm.
Teresa Joy Stiltner, 53, was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 4 under felony charges including possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm during commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and two counts of possession of drugs within guard lines.
Stiltner’s misdemeanor charges include drug related objects, drugs in original container and driving charges related to no registration, driving with a suspended license, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Deputies arrested Stiltner at about 7 p.m. at a residence off of A.T. Moore Road. According to multiple warrants, she reportedly had 22 Tramadol pills and an unspecified number of alprazolam pills, with neither medication in their original container. Officers recovered a smoking device with suspected methamphetamine inside and a digital scale.
Another warrant stated that authorities found several needles typically used for injecting drugs in Stiltner’s purse. Two of the needles contained suspected liquid methamphetamine.
During the encounter, Stiltner admitted to officers that she sold narcotics. The warrants for firearm possession reported that Stiltner had a Taurus G2C 9 mm pistol on her when she was apprehended. One of those warrants said she had previously been convicted of meth possession and burglary in the second degree six years ago in Forsyth County.
After arriving at the Dawson County Detention Center the night of Nov. 4, Stiltner was found with 19 alprazolam pills and numerous individually-wrapped bags of methamphetamine.
Stiltner remains in the Dawson County Detention Center with no bond.
This story was originally published in FCN sister paper Dawson County News