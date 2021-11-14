Gainesville woman arrested for drug-related eight felonies

One Gainesville resident faces eight felonies and multiple misdemeanors after authorities reportedly found her with illicit substances and a firearm.

Teresa Joy Stiltner, 53, was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 4 under felony charges including possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm during commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and two counts of possession of drugs within guard lines.

Stiltner’s misdemeanor charges include drug related objects, drugs in original container and driving charges related to no registration, driving with a suspended license, DUI and failure to maintain lane.



