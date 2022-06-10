Gainesville woman charged with murder of 82-year-old fiance, had been living with body since April

A Gainesville woman was charged with killing her 82-year-old fiance, telling law enforcement she had lived with the body since April, according to authorities.

Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, was charged Thursday with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr.

Kramer’s stepdaughter told deputies on Tuesday, June 7, she had not heard from Kramer in several months.

Deputies went to his residence on Candler Road and discovered his body.

“Ms. Wood was also at the residence and told deputies Mr. Kramer had died the first week of April,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams wrote in a news release. “She had been living in the residence with the body since that time.”

Kramer’s autopsy determined his death was a homicide, Williams said.

Wood was booked into the Hall County Jail, where she remains with no bond.

Williams could not share an exact cause of death until it is confirmed and said she did not know what the motive was.

Williams did not know how long the two had lived together or been engaged.

Magistrate Court officials said Wood has not yet had her first appearance in court, so no attorney information was available.

