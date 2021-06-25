GBI identifies man killed in Forsyth County officer-involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man killed in a Forsyth County officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

According to a GBI press release, Yonatan Aguilera, 40, of Cumming was shot and killed at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman during a domestic dispute at a residence off Dahlonega Highway in Cumming.

In a statement on Thursday night, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said an officer-involved shooting happened after deputies responded to a trouble unknown 911 call involving a suspect threatening a female with a firearm.



