GBI identifies man killed in Forsyth County officer-involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man killed in a Forsyth County officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.
According to a GBI press release, Yonatan Aguilera, 40, of Cumming was shot and killed at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman during a domestic dispute at a residence off Dahlonega Highway in Cumming.
In a statement on Thursday night, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said an officer-involved shooting happened after deputies responded to a trouble unknown 911 call involving a suspect threatening a female with a firearm.
“During that response, [deputies] heard shots fired,” Freeman said in the statement. “Deputy sheriffs approached, and, unfortunately, as they approached the residence, they observed an individual, a male, armed with a handgun. That individual was threatening a female. One deputy sheriff discharged a duty weapon as that male was threatening that female with the firearm. That individual was struck, and, unfortunately, is deceased.
“It’s unfortunate that that individual made that decision that forced our deputies to make the decision that they made.”
The GBI said on Friday that Aguilera allegedly fired at least one round in the direction of the woman. A deputy then fired at Aguilera, striking him multiple times.
Deputies rendered aid to Aguilera, but he died at the scene. The woman did not sustain any injuries.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be provided to the Forsyth County District Attorney for review.
This story will be updated.
Kelly Whitmire contributed to this report.