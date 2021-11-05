Guns, cash among stolen items after more than 40 cars broken into at Halcyon

More than 40 vehicles were recently broken into at a mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said more than 40 cars were broken into at 6500 Halcyon Way on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to an FCSO incident report, “multiple entering autos” were reported and stolen items include several firearms, camping equipment, cash, purses/handbags/wallets, drugs/narcotics, sunglasses and a wristwatch. The total value of the listed items was more than $4,000.

The report also lists that the majority of the listed had been damaged.

No other information is currently available, and the incident is under investigation.