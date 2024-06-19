A Hall County grand jury indicted Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard after an investigation into misuse of taxpayer money.
Hall County Solicitor indicted on 24 counts of theft, false statements
Latest
-
Suspect indicted after allegedly threatening neighbors, firing shotgun in west Forsyth neighborhood
-
UPDATE: Dawson County man wanted in Forsyth County now indicted on seven charges tied to 2024 car chase
-
Suspected porch pirate indicted for allegedly stealing packages from Forsyth County homes
-
Suspect indicted after being shot during road rage incident