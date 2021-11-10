Hannah Bender case was first time jurors dismissed for COVID mid-trial, court officials say

The high-profile murder trial for Austin Stryker is also the first time a judge has had to dismiss jurors mid-trial for COVID-19 concerns since Hall and Dawson counties resumed trials, according to court officials.

Stryker is on trial, accused in the September 2019 killing of Dahlonega woman Hannah Bender, who was shot to death in a black pickup truck and then stabbed. Stryker has eight different charges pending including malice murder, felony murder and violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

As the vehicle neared the Sweetwater Juno Road area of Dawson County, Bender was allegedly shot in the head without warning by Stryker, according to previous court testimony.

According to a statement from Court Administrator Jason Stephenson’s office, a juror notified the court Nov. 4 that they had tested positive for COVID.

Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin, who is presiding over the trial and has written the orders concerning courthouse operations amid COVID, dismissed the juror after consulting with the defense and prosecution. Gosselin’s orders concerning COVID gives the trial judge the authority on dismissing a juror.



