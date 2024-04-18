A student arrested this week at a Forsyth County School could see a range of consequences, according to a local criminal defense attorney.
‘He would be potentially looking at up to 18 months of restrictive custody,’ local attorney weighs in on potential consequences for student arrested with gun on campus
