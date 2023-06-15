BREAKING
Forsyth County school board announces significant drop in millage rate as residents share concerns of rising property taxes
The Forsyth County Board of Education announced plans to significantly lower the school system’s millage rate during a budget hearing on Thursday.
Husband of 'Baby India' suspect files for divorce, protective order
BABY 2.jpg
Karima Rizwan Jiwani stands during a first appearance hearing on Saturday, May 20 in the case of “Baby India,” a child she is accused of abandoning hours after her birth in 2019. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
The Forsyth County News has learned the husband of the woman accused of abandoning her newborn in the woods in south Forsyth in 2019 has filed for divorce and a protective order.