‘I can’t make this stuff up’: Cumming vandals target Hummer, neighborhood in phallic spray-painting spree

Deputies were investigating a vandalism case in the Habersham Pointe neighborhood located on Habersham Marina Road, and Skalku quickly realized he was not the only victim.

In speaking with Dep. Amos, the responding officer with the FCSO, he realized another woman who lives down the road found the same phallic image spray-painted on her own car. When she left her home at around 5 a.m. the morning of July 9, for her daily jog around the neighborhood, she noticed the vandalism and called the sheriff’s office.

After some further investigation, deputies noticed other areas around the neighborhood that had been spray painted. The FCSO later confirmed that they found five total cases. Near the beginning of the neighborhood, boxes owned by AT&T were tagged with the number “69,” and in two other areas toward the end of the neighborhood, the vandals painted similar images in the middle of the road.

One of the residents was able to provide deputies with camera footage from that morning, which showed two figures who looked to be white males with long, bushy hair spray painting the road. Det. Reed, who is currently investigating the case, said the two are likely teenagers.

Both Skalku and his neighbor have since been able to clean the images from their cars, and couldn’t help but joke about the situation with others in the neighborhood.

“I’m kinda making jokes out of it,” Skalku said. “I mean, it was on a Hummer. I can’t make this stuff up.”

Despite the silly situation, Skalku and other residents in the area hope to find those responsible so officers can hold them accountable for vandalizing others’ property. He worries that if those depicted in the video get away with the vandalism, it could eventually lead to more.

For those who can provide any information in this case, call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 770-781-3087.