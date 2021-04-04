Indictment alleges pipeline of meth from Mexico to Georgia aided by 'prison brokers'

A 166-page indictment in Hall County Superior Court alleges a pipeline of liquid methamphetamine originating in Mexico and extending into Georgia.

The indictment lists 56 defendants who were charged with violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The arrests were originally announced in July, an 11-month investigation known as “Operation Taking Care of Business” that involved local, state and federal authorities.

Through the investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said authorities seized 50 kilograms of meth, half of a kilogram of heroin, 20 firearms, $70,000 in cash and six vehicles. The drugs seized had an estimated street value of $705,000.

The additional charges in the indictment, which do not apply to all defendants, included trafficking methamphetamine and other drug-related offenses.

Court documents claim the enterprise had its genesis between Luther Troy Summerfield, 43, of Alto, and Alejandro Ceja-Solano, 41, of Mt. Airy.

According to court documents, a pipeline of liquid meth came from Mexico into Georgia, where the drug was converted to its crystal form and sent for distribution to counties including Hall, Fulton, Gwinnett, Banks, Habersham, White, Lumpkin, Gilmer, Jackson, Barrow and Stephens.

"They conspired and cooperated to manufacture methamphetamine with product that they received in a liquid form and to sell and distribute crystal methamphetamine, heroin and other controlled substances through the use of enterprise associates throughout Georgia and to use those illegal funds to facilitate the purpose of the enterprise,” according to a Hall County grand jury indictment.

In late 2019, Ceja-Solano allegedly started receiving less of a supply of liquid methamphetamine, subsequently increasing distribution of heroin and growing his relationship with Summerfield, according to the indictment.

Also, a December 2019 Gwinnett County traffic stop led to seizure of 25 kilos of meth, according to the indictment.

"With the seizure of this crystal methamphetamine, the enterprise had nothing to sell in order to pay for the liquid methamphetamine it had received,” according to the indictment.