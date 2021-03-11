Information from local drug task force leads to arrest of ‘excommunicated Russian Mafia member’ on drug trafficking charges

Information from the Johns Creek and Forsyth County Drug Task Force lead to the recent arrest of an alleged former member of the Russian Mafia on drug trafficking charges in DeKalb County.
According to a news release from Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Eduard Bobrik, 45, of Alpharetta, was arrested last week and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and has pending federal charges for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
“This is a great example of the importance of our relationships with our state and federal partners,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman. “Drug dealers know no boundaries, and we, likewise, will relentlessly pursue those who endanger our citizens, regardless of where you run to.”
Per the release, “information obtained identified the individual as an excommunicated Russian Mafia member responsible for supplying multiple types of illicit drugs to retail-level drug dealers in Forsyth, DeKalb, Rockdale and Gwinnett counties.”
In late 2020, the local drug task force began an investigation into an alleged Forsyth County-based methamphetamine dealer, and that information was turned over to a Forsyth County deputy assigned to the DEA Atlanta Task Force, who was able to identify a methamphetamine source based in DeKalb County.
The deputy identified a 16,000-square-foot warehouse that contained a meat factory that butchered and distributed meat products being used as a drug distribution location.
After a federal search warrant was obtained, agents found a methamphetamine lab and a pill press on the site and found drugs in an industrial refrigerator that was also stocked with meat and other foods for the legitimate meat business.
Agents found 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 400 grams of methamphetamine gummy bears, approximately 200 oxycodone pills, approximately 100 MDMA pills, 300 grams of heroin, one vile of ketamine, 50 grams of marijuana, $60,000 in cash proceeds, seven fully loaded firearms to include two rifles, one money counter and multiple cell phones.