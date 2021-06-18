Jury selection in Hall deputy murder trial to begin June 21

Three of the four Gainesville men named in the indictment — Hector Garcia-Solis, 19, London Clements, 18, and Eric Velazquez, 19 — are slated for trial next week. The fourth man, Brayan Cruz, 19, had his case severed May 27, according to court documents.

All four have been charged with malice murder among other counts in an August 2019 indictment.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dixon, 28, was attempting July 7, 2019, to stop a stolen vehicle that was occupied by four people. The people in the car ran, and Dixon encountered Garcia-Solis on Highland Avenue in Gainesville, according to the GBI.

The GBI said gunfire was exchanged, and Dixon was fatally shot.