Kidnapping suspect arrested after K9 pursuit in northeast Forsyth

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K9 named Flash flushed out a suspect with active kidnapping warrants in Cobb County after a chase into the woods and across Hwy. 53 in northeast Forsyth on Saturday afternoon, FCSO officials said in a release.

“If you’re stupid enough to run from FCSO and K9 Flash in July, it just means you’ll go to jail tired and sweaty,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said in the release. "Great job by K9 Flash, our North Precinct Deputies, and our Crime Reduction Unit in taking a dangerous criminal off the streets and keeping Forsyth safe.”

According to the release, there were no injuries in the arrest.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident, and charges are expected.

“This afternoon FCSO responded to a Suspicious Activity call in northeast Forsyth,” the release said. “When deputies arrived, the suspect decided to flee into nearby woods. Guess he hadn't heard about our new #SuperSniffer yet. It didn't take K9 Flash long to find his trail and flush him out. The suspect ran across highway 53 but didn't make it far with FCSO deputies on his tail.”