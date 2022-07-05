Local attorney arrested after reportedly attempting to meet New Jersey ‘teen’

A local personal injury attorney was among 21 individuals recently arrested following a sting operation targeting child predators in New Jersey.

Attorney Richard Parsons, 42, of Cumming, was one of 21 arrested as part of Operation Risky Business, “a multi-agency undercover operation targeting individuals who allegedly were using social medial in an attempt to lure underage girls and boys for sexual activity,” according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri’s office.

“Not in Mercer. Not our children. Not under my watch. That’s the message we are sending to sexual predators with collaborative efforts like Operation Risky Business,” Onofri said in a news release. “Social media sites have become hunting grounds for individuals looking to exploit children. Law enforcement will continue to use every investigative tool at our disposal to aggressively pursue and prosecute these predators that attempt to exploit our most innocent victims, but we can’t do it alone.

“Parents and guardians can do their part by remaining vigilant. Talk to your children about the dangers that exist on social media and gaming apps and monitor their online activity.”