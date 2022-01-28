Local man arrested on child pornography, sexual exploitation of children charges

A man from the city of Cumming was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 27 and faces distribution of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children charges.

Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said Ricardo Martinez Suarez, 30, of Cumming, was arrested after the department received a tip from the Georgia Bureau Investigation. According to the Forsyth County Jail’s website, he is being held on no bond and is facing four felony counts of sexual exploitation of children and three counts of distribution of child pornography.

“As it turned out, this particular tip ended up being a really big case for us,” Marsh said.