By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Local man charged for alleged bear shooting in Forsyth County
0814BILLY COWART
Billy Cowart was arrested last month in connection to an incident where a bear was shot and killed in south Forsyth County. - photo by For the FCN
Deputies arrested a Forsyth County man after he allegedly shot and killed a bear that had wandered into his yard in south Forsyth last month.