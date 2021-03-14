Mail stolen from Cumming Post Office drop box, check cashed for $2,000 more than written

According to officials with the Cumming Police Department, a dropbox outside the Cumming Post Office on Tribble Gap was broken into in early February.

According to a police report from Monday, Feb. 22, the responding officer spoke with a local woman by phone who said she had dropped off a check on Thursday, Feb. 4, before being notified on Tuesday, Feb. 9, that the recipient had not gotten the check, though the bank said the check had been cashed.

Though the original check was written for $164 and addressed to a local dental office, the check had been tampered with and cashed for $2,164, according to the report.

“[The victim] stated she was told by the bank that it was obvious the check had been forged as it looks like someone used white-out on it,” the report said. “[She] also stated she had already spoken to the U.S. Post Office and confirmed the box she had put the mail into had been broken into. [She] was also told by the U.S. Post Office that it was possibly an employee.”

The report said the check was cashed by a name not known by the victim.

After the responding officer spoke with post office officials, it was confirmed that the post office box was broken into between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

Supervisor Amanda Camacho with the Cumming Post Office said they have not been able to get in contact with those whose mail might have been stolen since it the box was broken into overnight between business days. She said the Post Office Inspector General is handling the case and has been contacting those who have been impacted as they get information.