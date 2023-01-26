Man arrested on assault with gun, stalking charges

The victim reportedly told officer that Blackwell asked “why she kept trying to have him arrested,” in reference to a temporary protective order against him that had been requested,.

“[The victim] then stated that she told him to leave again,” the responding officer wrote. “Shane then produced a black handgun out from underneath where he was sitting on the bed and pressed the barrel of the handgun to her head. He again asked why she kept getting law enforcement involved.”

The victim called her mother, who called 911, before Blackwell allegedly struck the victim “with a closed fist on the shoulder twice, which left a visible red mark.”

Hours after deputies responded, the victim said she had been contacted by one of Blackwell’s friends to ask if Blackwell had the friend’s pistol.

“She stated that the friends sent a photo of the handgun to her, and [she] confirmed that this was the pistol that Shane had pressed up against her head,” the officer wrote. “Shane’s friend stated that Shane stole the pistol.”

The responding officer said he was unable to get more information at the time of the report as the victim had not responded to emails or phone calls.

Blackwell reportedly left the home after the altercation before police arrived.

“I asked [the victim] why she did not call 911, and she stated in the past, Shane took her phone away when she tried to call 911,” the officer wrote.

While searching the home, the victim’s child told police they had noticed an unlocked window in a bedroom that had been locked earlier in the day and officers found markings “that would be consistent with someone pushing and forcing the window open” and a ladder up against the house outside the window, which the victim said had not been there earlier.

Less than an hour after responding to the home, officers reportedly “received a suspicious person call for a driver who called 911 and stated a male matching the description of Shane was walking down Dawsonville Highway ‘acting shady’ and asked for a ride.”

The officer reported that the driver gave Blackwell a ride to a home on Dawsonville Highway, and when contacted, the homeowners “were not completely forthcoming” on whether Blackwell had been there, saying Blackwell left the home with their son about an hour before.

A warrant was obtained for Blackwell prior to his arrest.