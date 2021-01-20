Man charged with vehicle theft, fleeing in tow truck

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after he allegedly stole a tow truck from a local gas station and fled in it.

According to FCSO spokeswoman Stacie Miller, Larry Michael Coffman, 32, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 19, after a deputy was flagged down by a tow truck driver who was tracking a truck that was stolen while he was in a gas station on Ga. 400 at Exit 17.

Miller said when the deputy tried to stop the truck, “the driver did not stop and fled at moderate speeds” before Coffman voluntarily came to a stop at the intersection of Post and Majors roads.

Coffman was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, fleeing, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, driving on the wrong side of an undivided street and failure to obey a traffic control device and is still in the Forsyth County Jail as of press time.