Man indicted for car chases that spanned two days

Recent indictments by the Forsyth County Superior Court include charges for individuals accused of leading local depuities on chases on consecutive nights, exploitation of the elderly and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.
Here’s a look at what indictments were handed down in May.
Man indicted after leading deputies on chases
An Atlanta man who reportedly led Forsyth County deputies on a pair of car chases on consecutive nights in February has been indicted on two counts each of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and driving while license suspended.
Jeremy Deshun Morris was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 24 after leading deputies on a chase that ending with them performing a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver on his vehicle.
“Another great job by our FCSO Deputies, including South Precinct, Crime Reduction Unit, Traffic Unit, and K-9 unit,” FCSO officials said in a Facebook post at the time. “One suspect in jail, and no citizens, deputies or even suspects injured. One more for FCSO, our car sustained only a scuff to the push bumper. His, well, not sure that will buff out.”
The post said Morris had reportedly led deputies on a chase on Tuesday, Feb. 23, fleeing into another jurisdiction before FCSO called off the chase and identified him and later obtaining arrest warrants.
The indictment said that on Feb. 23, Morris was seen speeding on Ga. 400 before fleeing from a deputy.
In a dashcam video of the chases, a deputy can first be seen pursuing Morris southbound on Ga. 400 at speeds over 100 mph before canceling the chase once he crosses the county line into Alpharetta. The video picks up the next night, when Morris again leads officers on a chase, this time being pursued by several vehicles in the McFarland/Shiloh Road while his car begins smoking.
During the pursuit, Morris entered the southbound ramp to Ga. 400 going the wrong direction before heading southbound on the road as officers surrounded his vehicle before performing the PIT maneuver.
Five indicted on drug, weapon charges
Five individuals have been indicted on drug and weapons charges after allegedly selling drugs out of a home in north Forsyth.
Shanna Faye Anderson, Marsha Ann Baker, Levi Jay Brown, Ivory Stone Joseph Guy and William Allan Johnson were charged in the indictment after being arrested in February when members of the Johns Creek and Forsyth County Drug Task Force received a tip about drugs being sold out of a home.
According to the indictment, Brown faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and “did unlawfully possess more than 28 grams of any solid-substance mixture containing methamphetamine,” possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Anderson, Baker, Guy and Johnson face separate charges of two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Per the indictment, the four possessed between four and 28 grams of the drug in one count and less than two grams in the other, neither were the same drugs Brown was indicted for.
All five face two counts of possession of drug-related objects, including pipes, scales, baggies and a cellphone.
In February, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman posted on Facebook that the five had been arrested after an investigation from the drug task force.
“Acting on a tip, JCaF detectives began surveillance on a suspected drug dealer's house in North Forsyth,” Freeman said. “Detectives saw the suspect leave and travel to a local gas station, where he then walked behind nearby buildings with a large backpack.”
After deputies attempted to stop Brown, he reportedly ran after dropping the backpack, which contained “approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, 92 LSD tabs, 15 ounces of GHB, 20 grams of marijuana, three amphetamine pills, as well as a sawed-off shotgun.”
“After taking Levi Brown into custody, JCaF detectives obtained a search warrant for the home where an additional large quantity of methamphetamine was found along with various drug paraphernalia and counterfeit U.S. currency,” Freeman said.
Man arrested for battery, obstructions of officers
The Forsyth County Superior Court indicted Marisol Moreno for interference with government property, battery, three counts of obstruction of an officer and public drunkenness for an incident on April 13, 2020.
Per the indictment, Moreno allegedly broke the back window of a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, caused a victim to have a bloody nose, resisted three separate deputies and, while at a restaurant on Lake Lanier, the “accused’s condition was manifested by boisterousness and vulgar, profane, loud and unbecoming language.”
Two counts of theft by taking
A man has been indicted on two counts of theft by taking stemming from two separate incidents in September 2019.
Per the indictment, on Sept. 17, 2019, Charles Kevin Stephens reportedly took a pendant worth less than $1,500, from a jewelry store on Peachtree Parkway and days later, on Sept. 20, took a ring worth more than $1,500 from the same store.
Exploitation of elders, card thefts
A man has been accused of stealing credit cards from two elderly women last summer.
Per the indictments, last summer, Kerlance Joseph Simon reportedly stole cash and credit cards from two elderly patients’ hospital rooms.
Simon allegedly stole took credit cards from the first victim on two occasions in June 2020 before taking credit cards and cash from another elderly victim in September of that year.
He was indicted on two charges of exploitation of an elder person and three counts of financial transaction card theft.
Two indicted on four counts
Two women have been charged on counts of forgery and theft-by-taking.
Edna Breaux-Clayman and Rachel Anne Clayman were indicted on three counts of forgery in the first degree and one count of theft-by-taking.
According to the indictment, the pair allegedly “did knowingly make, alter and possess a 529 withdrawal request form requesting” $5,000 on Nov. 6, 2019, $12,500 on Nov. 21, 2019 and $20,533 on Dec. 5, 2019.
The indictment also alleges that during that time, Breaux-Clayman and Clayman also stole cash with a value of between $5,000 and $25,000.