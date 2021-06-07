Man indicted for car chases that spanned two days

Recent indictments by the Forsyth County Superior Court include charges for individuals accused of leading local depuities on chases on consecutive nights, exploitation of the elderly and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Here’s a look at what indictments were handed down in May.

Man indicted after leading deputies on chases

An Atlanta man who reportedly led Forsyth County deputies on a pair of car chases on consecutive nights in February has been indicted on two counts each of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and driving while license suspended.

Jeremy Deshun Morris was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 24 after leading deputies on a chase that ending with them performing a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver on his vehicle.

“Another great job by our FCSO Deputies, including South Precinct, Crime Reduction Unit, Traffic Unit, and K-9 unit,” FCSO officials said in a Facebook post at the time. “One suspect in jail, and no citizens, deputies or even suspects injured. One more for FCSO, our car sustained only a scuff to the push bumper. His, well, not sure that will buff out.”

The post said Morris had reportedly led deputies on a chase on Tuesday, Feb. 23, fleeing into another jurisdiction before FCSO called off the chase and identified him and later obtaining arrest warrants.

The indictment said that on Feb. 23, Morris was seen speeding on Ga. 400 before fleeing from a deputy.

In a dashcam video of the chases, a deputy can first be seen pursuing Morris southbound on Ga. 400 at speeds over 100 mph before canceling the chase once he crosses the county line into Alpharetta. The video picks up the next night, when Morris again leads officers on a chase, this time being pursued by several vehicles in the McFarland/Shiloh Road while his car begins smoking.

During the pursuit, Morris entered the southbound ramp to Ga. 400 going the wrong direction before heading southbound on the road as officers surrounded his vehicle before performing the PIT maneuver.